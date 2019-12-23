Starbase (STAR) Achieves Market Cap of $45,181.00

Starbase (CURRENCY:STAR) traded down 6.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. One Starbase token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Starbase has traded down 26.6% against the dollar. Starbase has a market capitalization of $45,181.00 and approximately $486.00 worth of Starbase was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Starbase alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00038083 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $465.84 or 0.06148414 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000488 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00029927 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001865 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002509 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0957 or 0.00001263 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Starbase Token Profile

STAR is a token. It was first traded on February 5th, 2017. Starbase’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 187,500,000 tokens. Starbase’s official website is starbase.co . The Reddit community for Starbase is /r/starbase and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Starbase’s official Twitter account is @starbaseco and its Facebook page is accessible here

Starbase Token Trading

Starbase can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starbase directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Starbase should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Starbase using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “STARUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Starbase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Starbase and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.