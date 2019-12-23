Safe Haven Price Up 7.6% Over Last Week (SHA)

Safe Haven (CURRENCY:SHA) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 23rd. One Safe Haven token can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges including LATOKEN and OceanEx. In the last week, Safe Haven has traded 7.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Safe Haven has a market capitalization of $1.57 million and $15,332.00 worth of Safe Haven was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Safe Haven alerts:

Mixin (XIN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $191.76 or 0.02530895 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009339 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded down 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Safe Haven Profile

Safe Haven (CRYPTO:SHA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2014. Safe Haven’s total supply is 8,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,005,855,396 tokens. The official website for Safe Haven is safehaven.io . The Reddit community for Safe Haven is /r/safehavenio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Safe Haven is t.me/safehavenio_ann . Safe Haven’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Safe Haven Token Trading

Safe Haven can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and OceanEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe Haven directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe Haven should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Safe Haven using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “SHAUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Safe Haven Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Safe Haven and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.