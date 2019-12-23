Uquid Coin (UQC) Price Reaches $0.10

Uquid Coin (CURRENCY:UQC) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. In the last seven days, Uquid Coin has traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar. Uquid Coin has a total market cap of $1.03 million and approximately $684,288.00 worth of Uquid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Uquid Coin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00001355 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, Livecoin, TOPBTC and OOOBTC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Uquid Coin alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00038083 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $465.84 or 0.06148414 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000488 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00029927 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001865 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002509 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0957 or 0.00001263 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000271 BTC.

About Uquid Coin

UQC is a token. It was first traded on September 8th, 2017. Uquid Coin’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. The official website for Uquid Coin is uquidcoin.com . Uquid Coin’s official Twitter account is @UquidC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Uquid Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@uquidcoin

Uquid Coin Token Trading

Uquid Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, IDEX, Exrates, IDAX, CoinExchange, TOPBTC and OOOBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uquid Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uquid Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Uquid Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “UQCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Uquid Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Uquid Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.