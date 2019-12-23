FlypMe (FYP) Market Capitalization Reaches $323,340.00

FlypMe (CURRENCY:FYP) traded up 36.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. One FlypMe token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0183 or 0.00000242 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, FlypMe has traded 5.9% higher against the dollar. FlypMe has a total market capitalization of $323,340.00 and $137.00 worth of FlypMe was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002590 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013258 BTC.
- Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.83 or 0.00182496 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.08 or 0.01175674 BTC.
- TRON (TRX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000186 BTC.
- Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000606 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00025400 BTC.
- COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.
- NEO (NEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00117102 BTC.
- Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.
About FlypMe
Buying and Selling FlypMe
FlypMe can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlypMe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FlypMe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FlypMe using one of the exchanges listed above.
