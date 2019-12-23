ArtByte Trading Down 93.2% Over Last Week (ABY)

ArtByte (CURRENCY:ABY) traded down 15.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 23rd. Over the last seven days, ArtByte has traded down 93.2% against the US dollar. ArtByte has a market cap of $2,158.00 and approximately $9.00 worth of ArtByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ArtByte coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Bittrex and LiteBit.eu.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.94 or 0.00553553 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00010975 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000911 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000051 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00008186 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000484 BTC.

ArtByte (ABY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2014. ArtByte’s total supply is 792,537,250 coins. The official website for ArtByte is www.artbyte.me . The Reddit community for ArtByte is /r/ArtByte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ArtByte’s official Twitter account is @artbyteme and its Facebook page is accessible here

ArtByte can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bittrex and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArtByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ArtByte should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ArtByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

