$575.50 Million in Sales Expected for AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) will announce sales of $575.50 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for AMN Healthcare Services’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $577.24 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $572.77 million. AMN Healthcare Services posted sales of $528.64 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services will report full-year sales of $2.21 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.36 billion to $2.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover AMN Healthcare Services.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $567.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.69 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 22.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark raised their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, Director Douglas D. Wheat sold 5,518 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total transaction of $331,355.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael M. E. Johns sold 2,659 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total transaction of $159,220.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,395,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,333 shares of company stock worth $2,486,236 over the last 90 days. 2.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $20,779,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 87.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 747,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,528,000 after purchasing an additional 349,392 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 33.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 780,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,315,000 after buying an additional 196,886 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 438.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 221,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,015,000 after acquiring an additional 180,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 952,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,817,000 after purchasing an additional 154,365 shares during the period. 99.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMN traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $61.21. 1,089 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,229. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.99 and its 200-day moving average is $56.36. AMN Healthcare Services has a 12 month low of $45.04 and a 12 month high of $65.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.80.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. The company offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a shorter-term staffing solution under the NurseChoice brand; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work or on as-needed basis under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

