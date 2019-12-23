Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Earning Critical Media Coverage, Report Shows

News articles about Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) have been trending negative this week, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Facebook earned a media sentiment score of -2.86 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media coverage about the social networking company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the news stories that may have effected Facebook’s score:

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities set a $242.00 price target on Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Aegis restated a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Summit Insights began coverage on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Facebook in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.82.

FB stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $206.07. The stock had a trading volume of 5,734,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,372,378. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.73. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $587.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.05. Facebook has a twelve month low of $123.02 and a twelve month high of $208.66.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $17.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 27.08% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The company’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Facebook will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,133 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.58, for a total value of $224,991.14. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,862.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 139,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.40, for a total transaction of $27,336,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,494,146 shares of company stock valued at $462,442,918. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

