$510.37 Million in Sales Expected for Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) will announce $510.37 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Amedisys’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $506.00 million to $514.45 million. Amedisys reported sales of $434.38 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amedisys will report full year sales of $1.97 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.07 billion to $2.16 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Amedisys.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The health services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.25. Amedisys had a return on equity of 26.53% and a net margin of 6.70%. The business had revenue of $494.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AMED shares. BidaskClub cut Amedisys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Amedisys from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Robert W. Baird raised Amedisys from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Amedisys in a report on Monday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.69.

AMED traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $161.70. 3,768 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,387. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.51, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.47. Amedisys has a one year low of $103.76 and a one year high of $167.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

In related news, Director Donald A. Washburn sold 8,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.96, for a total transaction of $1,299,703.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,698 shares in the company, valued at $5,503,232.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Christopher Gerard sold 350 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.79, for a total value of $45,076.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 25,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,250,530.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,007 shares of company stock worth $2,833,187 over the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMED. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Amedisys by 286.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,349,405 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $163,831,000 after purchasing an additional 999,892 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Amedisys by 937.5% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 988,533 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $120,018,000 after buying an additional 893,253 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 2,107.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 261,108 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $31,702,000 after buying an additional 249,280 shares during the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amedisys during the 2nd quarter worth about $23,250,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 163.7% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 231,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $24,627,000 after acquiring an additional 143,400 shares in the last quarter. 90.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses, physical and speech therapists, occupational therapists, social workers, and aides for its patients to complete their important personal tasks.

