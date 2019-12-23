Zacks: Analysts Expect Alithya Group Inc. (NYSE:ALYA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Alithya Group Inc. (NYSE:ALYA) to report earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Alithya Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.02). Alithya Group reported earnings per share of ($0.05) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 80%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alithya Group will report full year earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to $0.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.07. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Alithya Group.

Alithya Group (NYSE:ALYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $51.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.41 million.

ALYA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Alithya Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $4.25 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of Alithya Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alithya Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Alithya Group by 272.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 31,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 23,000 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Alithya Group by 97.7% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,439,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,904,000 after purchasing an additional 711,456 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Alithya Group by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 798,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after buying an additional 16,500 shares in the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. acquired a new position in Alithya Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $393,000. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co purchased a new position in shares of Alithya Group in the third quarter worth about $646,000.

Alithya Group stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.92. 4,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,746. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.53 and a 200 day moving average of $2.76. Alithya Group has a 1-year low of $2.01 and a 1-year high of $3.89.

About Alithya Group

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's digital strategy and transformation services include strategic consulting and organizational change, governance and strategic alignment, investment management, collaborative management and co-management, business and enterprise architecture, managing the people side of change, and project management.

