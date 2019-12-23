First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXH) Hits New 1-Year High at $84.90

First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXH) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $84.90 and last traded at $84.90, with a volume of 129 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $84.72.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.14.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund by 5.7% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 10,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund by 5.8% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 29,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund by 187.6% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 9,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter.

The First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield, before fees and expenses, of an equity index called the StrataQuant Health Care Index. The StrataQuant Health Care Index is an index developed, maintained and sponsored by the NYSE Group, Inc or its affiliates (NYSE), which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

