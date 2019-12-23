Roche Holdings AG Basel’s (RHHBY) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Cowen

Roche Holdings AG Basel (OTCMKTS:RHHBY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Cowen in a report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.32% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RHHBY. ValuEngine cut Roche Holdings AG Basel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Roche Holdings AG Basel has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

Get Roche Holdings AG Basel alerts:

OTCMKTS:RHHBY traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $39.88. The company had a trading volume of 879,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,122,660. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.73. Roche Holdings AG Basel has a one year low of $29.45 and a one year high of $39.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel by 2.2% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,622,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,922,000 after purchasing an additional 122,866 shares during the last quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 1,570,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,245,000 after purchasing an additional 8,976 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 764,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,856,000 after buying an additional 126,248 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 641,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,363,000 after buying an additional 9,514 shares during the period. Finally, QCI Asset Management Inc. NY increased its position in Roche Holdings AG Basel by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 617,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,659,000 after buying an additional 22,423 shares in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Roche Holdings AG Basel

Roche Holding AG engages in the diagnostics and prescription pharmaceuticals businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products for treating anaemia, anticoagulation therapy, bone, cardiovascular, central nervous system, chlamydia, coagulation, dermatology, diabetes, gonorrhea, gout, hemostasis disorders, hepatitis B and C, HIV/AIDS, HPV, inflammatory and autoimmune, intensive care medicine, kidney and urogenital tract, leukemia, lipid and liver disorders, lymphoma, metabolic disorders, obesity, occult blood testing, ophthalmology, osteoporosis, pancreatitis, respiratory disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, sepsis, sexually transmitted infections, skin cancer, transplantation, tuberculosis, urinary tract infections, and West Nile virus and infectious diseases.

See Also: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Roche Holdings AG Basel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roche Holdings AG Basel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.