Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Altra Industrial Motion Corp (NASDAQ:AIMC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Altra Industrial Motion Corp (NASDAQ:AIMC) to announce earnings of $0.67 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Altra Industrial Motion’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.69 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.64. Altra Industrial Motion reported earnings per share of $0.65 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Altra Industrial Motion will report full-year earnings of $2.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.83 to $2.88. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $2.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Altra Industrial Motion.

Get Altra Industrial Motion alerts:

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $442.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.70 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 4.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AIMC shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. BidaskClub raised Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Sidoti dropped their price target on Altra Industrial Motion from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.67.

NASDAQ AIMC traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $35.76. The stock had a trading volume of 126,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,705. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.53 and a 200-day moving average of $30.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.09. Altra Industrial Motion has a 52-week low of $23.52 and a 52-week high of $38.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 1.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 17th. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.78%.

In other Altra Industrial Motion news, Director Larry Mcpherson sold 8,036 shares of Altra Industrial Motion stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $267,197.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,924.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AIMC. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Altra Industrial Motion during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 107.6% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion during the second quarter worth about $59,000.

About Altra Industrial Motion

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies and Automation & Specialty.

Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Altra Industrial Motion (AIMC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Altra Industrial Motion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altra Industrial Motion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.