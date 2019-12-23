Silver One Resources (CVE:SVE) Trading 16.9% Higher

Posted by on Dec 23rd, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Shares of Silver One Resources Inc (CVE:SVE) traded up 16.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.35 and last traded at C$0.35, 295,635 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 39% from the average session volume of 213,227 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.26 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 12.96, a current ratio of 13.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The company has a market cap of $44.03 million and a P/E ratio of -24.58.

About Silver One Resources (CVE:SVE)

Silver One Resources Inc, through its subsidiary, acquires, explores for, and develops silver properties in Mexico and Canada. The company has 100% interest in the La Frazada property that covers an area of 299 hectares located in the State of Nayarit, Mexico; and Candelaria property located in Nevada, the United States.

Further Reading: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Silver One Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver One Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund Hits New 1-Year High at $84.90
First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund Hits New 1-Year High at $84.90
Roche Holdings AG Basel’s “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Cowen
Roche Holdings AG Basel’s “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Cowen
Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Altra Industrial Motion Corp Will Announce Earnings of $0.67 Per Share
Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Altra Industrial Motion Corp Will Announce Earnings of $0.67 Per Share
Silver One Resources Trading 16.9% Higher
Silver One Resources Trading 16.9% Higher
Restore Reaches New 12-Month High at $556.00
Restore Reaches New 12-Month High at $556.00
Yandex Sets New 52-Week High at $43.63
Yandex Sets New 52-Week High at $43.63


© 2006-2019 Ticker Report