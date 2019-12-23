Silver One Resources (CVE:SVE) Trading 16.9% Higher

Shares of Silver One Resources Inc (CVE:SVE) traded up 16.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.35 and last traded at C$0.35, 295,635 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 39% from the average session volume of 213,227 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.26 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 12.96, a current ratio of 13.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The company has a market cap of $44.03 million and a P/E ratio of -24.58.

About Silver One Resources (CVE:SVE)

Silver One Resources Inc, through its subsidiary, acquires, explores for, and develops silver properties in Mexico and Canada. The company has 100% interest in the La Frazada property that covers an area of 299 hectares located in the State of Nayarit, Mexico; and Candelaria property located in Nevada, the United States.

Further Reading: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Silver One Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver One Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.