Restore (LON:RST) Reaches New 12-Month High at $556.00

Restore PLC (LON:RST)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 556 ($7.31) and last traded at GBX 556 ($7.31), with a volume of 87145 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 556 ($7.31).

RST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 475 ($6.25) price objective on shares of Restore in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 475 ($6.25) price objective on shares of Restore in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th.

The company has a market cap of $691.46 million and a P/E ratio of 40.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 456.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 421.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.54.

In related news, insider Neil Ritchie acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 410 ($5.39) per share, for a total transaction of £24,600 ($32,359.91).

Restore Company Profile (LON:RST)

Restore plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a support services company primarily in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Document Management and Relocation. The Document Management segment stores and retrieves hard copy documents stored in cardboard boxes; manages archive boxes of document files, magnetic data, films, and other materials for blue-chip organizations; and offers reorganization of customer documents, document restoration, file-tracking, and electronic data back-up services, as well as cloud storage that allows access to indexed records.

