Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) Sets New 52-Week High at $43.63

Yandex NV (NASDAQ:YNDX)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $43.63 and last traded at $43.61, with a volume of 102337 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.16.

A number of brokerages recently commented on YNDX. ValuEngine upgraded Yandex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 23rd. Finally, UBS Group set a $54.30 price objective on shares of Yandex and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Yandex has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.33.

Get Yandex alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a PE ratio of 45.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $20.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $20.15. Yandex had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 10.94%. The company had revenue of $45.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $18.80 earnings per share. Yandex’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Yandex NV will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Yandex by 450.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,658,596 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $633,026,000 after buying an additional 13,633,061 shares in the last quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in Yandex in the 3rd quarter valued at $222,640,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Yandex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,541,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Yandex in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,484,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Yandex by 69.5% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,106,765 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $80,057,000 after acquiring an additional 863,530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.18% of the company’s stock.

About Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Yandex N.V., an Internet and technology company, operates an Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices.

Recommended Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Yandex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yandex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.