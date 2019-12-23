Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) Sets New 52-Week High at $43.63

Yandex NV (NASDAQ:YNDX)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $43.63 and last traded at $43.61, with a volume of 102337 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.16.
A number of brokerages recently commented on YNDX. ValuEngine upgraded Yandex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 23rd. Finally, UBS Group set a $54.30 price objective on shares of Yandex and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Yandex has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.33.
The stock has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a PE ratio of 45.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Yandex by 450.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,658,596 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $633,026,000 after buying an additional 13,633,061 shares in the last quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in Yandex in the 3rd quarter valued at $222,640,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Yandex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,541,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Yandex in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,484,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Yandex by 69.5% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,106,765 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $80,057,000 after acquiring an additional 863,530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.18% of the company’s stock.
About Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)
Yandex N.V., an Internet and technology company, operates an Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices.
Recommended Story: Understanding the different types of bonds
Receive News & Ratings for Yandex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yandex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.