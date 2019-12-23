Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) Sets New 12-Month High at $221.26

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $221.26 and last traded at $220.65, with a volume of 20581 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $217.40.

RTN has been the subject of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Raytheon from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group set a $230.00 price target on shares of Raytheon and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Raytheon from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wolfe Research set a $221.00 price objective on shares of Raytheon and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Raytheon and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.76.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.59. The company has a market capitalization of $60.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.80, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.88.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. Raytheon had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. Analysts predict that Raytheon will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.9425 per share. This represents a $3.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 7th. Raytheon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.53%.

In other news, VP Randa G. Newsome sold 4,300 shares of Raytheon stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.10, for a total value of $856,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,281 shares in the company, valued at $3,639,747.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tracy A. Atkinson sold 500 shares of Raytheon stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.48, for a total transaction of $107,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $942,940.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,300 shares of company stock worth $1,455,770. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon in the third quarter worth $273,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon during the third quarter worth $78,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon in the third quarter valued at $7,802,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Raytheon by 187.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 185,705 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,433,000 after buying an additional 398,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Raytheon by 99.8% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 312,579 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $61,325,000 after buying an additional 156,170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.20% of the company’s stock.

About Raytheon (NYSE:RTN)

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

