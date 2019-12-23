Westrock (NYSE:WRK) Reaches New 1-Year High at $43.04

Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $43.04 and last traded at $43.03, with a volume of 60619 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.48.

Several research firms recently commented on WRK. Bank of America raised shares of Westrock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 18th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Westrock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Westrock in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.56.

Get Westrock alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.91.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.05. Westrock had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Westrock Co will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. This is a boost from Westrock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Westrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.73%.

In other Westrock news, Director John A. Luke, Jr. sold 41,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total value of $1,674,611.84. Also, insider James B. Porter sold 25,753 shares of Westrock stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total transaction of $1,031,150.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,119 shares in the company, valued at $1,886,644.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 255,618 shares of company stock valued at $10,378,523. Corporate insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in Westrock by 3.1% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,029 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Westrock by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc increased its position in Westrock by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 26,355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Westrock by 7.0% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Westrock by 0.7% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 61,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Westrock (NYSE:WRK)

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Read More: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Westrock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westrock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.