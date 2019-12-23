Particl 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $43,691.00 (PART)

Particl (CURRENCY:PART) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 23rd. One Particl coin can now be bought for $0.72 or 0.00009449 BTC on exchanges including Upbit, Bit-Z, Bittrex and LiteBit.eu. Particl has a market cap of $5.78 million and $43,691.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Particl has traded 5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Particl alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00001031 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000294 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000269 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

About Particl

PART is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 21st, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 9,065,480 coins and its circulating supply is 8,069,480 coins. The official website for Particl is particl.io . Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject . The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Particl Coin Trading

Particl can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, Bittrex, Upbit and Bit-Z. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Particl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Particl should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Particl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “PARTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Particl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Particl and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.