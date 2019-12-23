Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Price Hits $0.0026 on Top Exchanges

Theta Fuel (CURRENCY:TFUEL) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 23rd. Theta Fuel has a market cap of $9.99 million and approximately $279,965.00 worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Theta Fuel coin can now be purchased for about $0.0026 or 0.00000034 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io and Upbit. During the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007101 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00008555 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000545 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002308 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001570 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000193 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000466 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Theta Fuel Coin Profile

Theta Fuel uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 23rd, 2018. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,838,301,572 coins. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org . Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e . Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

Theta Fuel can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

