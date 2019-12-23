Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Receiving Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Analysis Finds

News articles about Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) have been trending somewhat positive this week, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Amazon.com earned a media sentiment score of 1.72 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the e-commerce giant an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the media headlines that may have effected Amazon.com’s ranking:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amazon.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,480.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $2,225.00 to $2,150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Mizuho increased their price target on Amazon.com from $2,150.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,350.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,173.82.

Amazon.com stock traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1,787.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 885,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,937,009. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,307.00 and a 52-week high of $2,035.80. The company has a market cap of $887.44 billion, a PE ratio of 88.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,770.73 and its 200 day moving average is $1,816.57.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The e-commerce giant reported $4.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $69.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.72 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 22.52%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.75 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,745.57, for a total transaction of $6,065,855.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,455,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,760.05, for a total value of $2,226,463.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,364,924. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,996 shares of company stock worth $17,496,550 over the last ninety days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

