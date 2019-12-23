BLOCKv (VEE) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $2,153.00

BLOCKv (CURRENCY:VEE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 23rd. BLOCKv has a total market cap of $4.39 million and $2,153.00 worth of BLOCKv was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BLOCKv has traded 3.9% higher against the dollar. One BLOCKv token can currently be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges including Ethfinex, OKEx, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Bittrex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002590 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013258 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.83 or 0.00182496 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.08 or 0.01175674 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00025400 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00117102 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

BLOCKv Profile

BLOCKv was first traded on October 12th, 2017. BLOCKv’s total supply is 3,646,271,241 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,989,942,418 tokens. BLOCKv’s official Twitter account is @blockv_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BLOCKv is /r/blockv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BLOCKv is blockv.io . The official message board for BLOCKv is medium.com/@blockv_io

Buying and Selling BLOCKv

BLOCKv can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Bittrex, Bancor Network, OKEx, Upbit, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX and Tidex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLOCKv directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BLOCKv should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BLOCKv using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

