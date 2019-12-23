INT Chain Hits One Day Volume of $1.08 Million (INT)

INT Chain (CURRENCY:INT) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 23rd. During the last week, INT Chain has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar. One INT Chain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0174 or 0.00000230 BTC on exchanges including OKEx, Allcoin, CoinEgg and OKEx Korea. INT Chain has a market cap of $6.61 million and $1.08 million worth of INT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00038083 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $465.84 or 0.06148414 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000488 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00029927 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001865 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002509 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0957 or 0.00001263 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000271 BTC.

About INT Chain

INT Chain (CRYPTO:INT) is a coin. Its launch date was December 1st, 2017. INT Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 379,720,377 coins. INT Chain’s official Twitter account is @INTCHAIN . The Reddit community for INT Chain is /r/int_chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for INT Chain is intchain.io

INT Chain Coin Trading

INT Chain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, CoinEgg, OKEx, OKEx Korea and Allcoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as INT Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade INT Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase INT Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

