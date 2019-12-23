HollyWoodCoin (HWC) Price Up 114.7% This Week

HollyWoodCoin (CURRENCY:HWC) traded 107.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 23rd. Over the last seven days, HollyWoodCoin has traded 114.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. HollyWoodCoin has a total market cap of $3,561.00 and $8.00 worth of HollyWoodCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HollyWoodCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24 and BTC-Alpha.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013288 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded up 108.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded down 29.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000034 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000228 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded up 100% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin Profile

HollyWoodCoin (CRYPTO:HWC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 9th, 2017. HollyWoodCoin’s total supply is 42,864,144 coins and its circulating supply is 23,508,866 coins. The official website for HollyWoodCoin is hollywoodcoin.us . HollyWoodCoin’s official Twitter account is @Hollywood_Coin

Buying and Selling HollyWoodCoin

HollyWoodCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HollyWoodCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HollyWoodCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HollyWoodCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

