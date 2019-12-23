Zcoin (XZC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $28.21 Million

Zcoin (CURRENCY:XZC) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. One Zcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $3.11 or 0.00040986 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LiteBit.eu, Bittrex, Binance and TDAX. Over the last seven days, Zcoin has traded down 2.8% against the US dollar. Zcoin has a market cap of $28.21 million and $2.79 million worth of Zcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Zcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,576.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.46 or 0.01748017 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $195.17 or 0.02575899 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.94 or 0.00553553 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.27 or 0.00637114 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00010975 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00022480 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00054543 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.36 or 0.00387441 BTC.

Zcoin Coin Profile

XZC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Zcoin’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,084,093 coins. Zcoin’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zcoin is /r/zcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zcoin is zcoin.io

Buying and Selling Zcoin

Zcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Indodax, CoinExchange, CryptoBridge, Upbit, BX Thailand, Huobi, TDAX, Koinex, Binance, Cryptopia, Bittrex, LiteBit.eu, QBTC, Sistemkoin and Coinroom. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “XZCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Zcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.