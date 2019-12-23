Neblio Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $145,532.00 (NEBL)

Neblio (CURRENCY:NEBL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 23rd. Neblio has a market capitalization of $6.19 million and approximately $145,532.00 worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neblio coin can now be bought for $0.41 or 0.00005366 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and Kucoin. In the last week, Neblio has traded down 11.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00021860 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00011939 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00007676 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00008579 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000142 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded up 35.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00009845 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 34.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000295 BTC.

About Neblio

NEBL is a coin. Its genesis date was August 6th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 15,853,411 coins and its circulating supply is 15,223,903 coins. Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . Neblio’s official website is nebl.io . The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Neblio

Neblio can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Kucoin, Binance, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neblio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neblio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

