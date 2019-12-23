Ren (REN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $27.46 Million

Ren (CURRENCY:REN) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. One Ren token can currently be bought for about $0.0334 or 0.00000441 BTC on popular exchanges including Binance, DDEX, Kyber Network and OKEx. Over the last seven days, Ren has traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ren has a total market cap of $27.46 million and approximately $1.44 million worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ren alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00038083 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $465.84 or 0.06148414 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000488 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00029927 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001865 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002509 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0957 or 0.00001263 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Ren Token Profile

Ren is a token. Its launch date was December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 822,503,651 tokens. Ren’s official message board is medium.com/renproject . The Reddit community for Ren is /r/republicprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ren’s official website is renproject.io . Ren’s official Twitter account is @republicorg

Ren Token Trading

Ren can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, OKEx, Tidex, DDEX, Kyber Network, Huobi Global, UEX and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ren directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ren should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ren using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “RENUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Ren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ren and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.