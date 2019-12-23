Analysts Anticipate Clearfield Inc (NASDAQ:CLFD) to Announce $0.05 EPS

Clearfield Inc (NASDAQ:CLFD) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus target price of $18.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.05 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Clearfield an industry rank of 43 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

CLFD stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.98. 599 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,921. The company has a market cap of $193.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.12 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.28 and its 200 day moving average is $12.62. Clearfield has a 12-month low of $8.41 and a 12-month high of $16.75.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $23.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.65 million. Clearfield had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 5.37%. Analysts predict that Clearfield will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Ronald G. Roth purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.42 per share, with a total value of $62,100.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 1,233,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,322,541.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 18.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLFD. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Clearfield by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,214 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 10,454 shares during the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Clearfield by 137.6% during the 2nd quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 28,260 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 5.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 62,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 2.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 147,652 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after acquiring an additional 2,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 6.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 148,077 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after acquiring an additional 8,749 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Clearfield Company Profile

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.

