Nabtesco (OTCMKTS:NCTKF) and BRP (OTCMKTS:DOOO) Critical Contrast

Nabtesco (OTCMKTS:NCTKF) and BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) are both mid-cap transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Nabtesco and BRP’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nabtesco $2.67 billion 1.37 $191.37 million $1.54 19.16 BRP $4.02 billion 1.01 $175.13 million $2.38 19.35

Nabtesco has higher earnings, but lower revenue than BRP. Nabtesco is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BRP, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Nabtesco has a beta of 3.36, suggesting that its stock price is 236% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BRP has a beta of 2.06, suggesting that its stock price is 106% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

24.7% of BRP shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Nabtesco and BRP’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nabtesco 6.77% 10.49% 5.96% BRP 5.66% -73.58% 9.95%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Nabtesco and BRP, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nabtesco 0 0 0 0 N/A BRP 0 1 5 0 2.83

BRP has a consensus target price of $49.03, suggesting a potential upside of 6.91%. Given BRP’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe BRP is more favorable than Nabtesco.

Summary

BRP beats Nabtesco on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Nabtesco Company Profile

Nabtesco Corporation manufactures and sells equipment in the industrial, daily life, and environmental fields in Japan and internationally. It operates through Component Solutions, Transport Solutions, Accessibility Solutions, and Manufacturing Solutions segments. The company offers precision reduction gears for industrial robots' joints; hydraulic equipment, such as traveling unit for crawlers, control valve for mini excavators, and swing unit for hydraulic excavators; railroad vehicle equipment, such as railroad vehicle brake systems, door operating units, test equipment, brake shoes, seat turning equipment, and snow removal devices; and aircraft equipment comprising flight control actuation systems and high voltage electric power distribution units. It also provides air dryers and wedge brake chambers for commercial vehicles, and hydraulic clutch master cylinders for passenger vehicles; engine remote control systems for vessels; automatic doors and platform doors for buildings; automatic filters/sealers for retort pouch foods; and intelligent prosthetic knee joints, electric wheelchairs, stair lift with a wheelchair, and rollator with a speed control system, as well as new energy equipment comprising yaw and pitch drives, and solar tracking equipment. Nabtesco Corporation was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft. It also provides parts, accessories, and clothing, as well as PAC and other services. BRP Inc. sells its products through a network of independent dealers and distributors, as well as to original equipment manufacturers under the Can-Am, Ski-Doo, Lynx, Sea-Doo, Evinrude, Alumacraft, Manitou, and Rotax brand names. The company was formerly known as J.A. Bombardier (J.A.B.) Inc. and changed its name to BRP Inc. in April 2013. BRP Inc. was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Valcourt, Canada.

