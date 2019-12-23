Analysts Expect XCel Brands Inc (NASDAQ:XELB) to Post $0.10 EPS

Shares of XCel Brands Inc (NASDAQ:XELB) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating. XCel Brands’ rating score has declined by 200% from 90 days ago as a result of various analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus price target of $1.50 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.10 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given XCel Brands an industry rank of 53 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several research firms have commented on XELB. Zacks Investment Research lowered XCel Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. ValuEngine cut XCel Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded XCel Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in XCel Brands stock. Weber Alan W raised its position in XCel Brands Inc (NASDAQ:XELB) by 125.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the quarter. Weber Alan W owned approximately 0.48% of XCel Brands worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 5.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ XELB traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.56. The company had a trading volume of 15,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,731. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. XCel Brands has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3.50.

XCel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The textile maker reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $10.93 million for the quarter. XCel Brands had a return on equity of 3.46% and a net margin of 3.98%. On average, analysts anticipate that XCel Brands will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

About XCel Brands

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, licenses, markets, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the Judith Ripka, the H Halston, the C Wonder, and the Highline Collective brands.

