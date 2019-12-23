$0.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) will report earnings per share of $0.03 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for W&T Offshore’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.00. W&T Offshore reported earnings per share of $0.22 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 86.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that W&T Offshore will report full-year earnings of $0.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.44. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.36. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover W&T Offshore.

Get W&T Offshore alerts:

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.08. W&T Offshore had a negative return on equity of 29.02% and a net margin of 38.63%. The company had revenue of $132.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

WTI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. W&T Offshore currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.75.

Shares of WTI stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.44. The stock had a trading volume of 58,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,166,804. The firm has a market capitalization of $755.51 million, a PE ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 2.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.42 and its 200 day moving average is $4.45. W&T Offshore has a twelve month low of $3.62 and a twelve month high of $7.18.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WTI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore by 1,442.4% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,825 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 9,188 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore by 907.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,860 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 11,583 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 17.3% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 21,787 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,215 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.63% of the company’s stock.

W&T Offshore Company Profile

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, acquires, explores for, and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interests in approximately 49 offshore fields in federal and state waters.

Further Reading: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on W&T Offshore (WTI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for W&T Offshore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W&T Offshore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.