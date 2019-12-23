$0.02 EPS Expected for Orion Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ORN) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Orion Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ORN) will report earnings of $0.02 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Orion Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.04. Orion Group reported earnings of ($0.28) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 107.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Orion Group will report full year earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.15). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Orion Group.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.11. Orion Group had a negative net margin of 16.44% and a negative return on equity of 6.87%. The firm had revenue of $199.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.27 million.

ORN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orion Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Orion Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Noble Financial set a $7.10 price objective on shares of Orion Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Orion Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.36.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ORN. White Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Orion Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Group in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Fruth Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Group in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Orion Group in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in Orion Group in the second quarter valued at $57,000. 71.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORN stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.03. 1,757 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,037. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.05 million, a P/E ratio of -13.59 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.20. Orion Group has a 12-month low of $1.80 and a 12-month high of $5.93.

Orion Group Company Profile

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company's marine construction services include construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

