Analysts Anticipate Flagstar Bancorp Inc (NYSE:FBC) to Announce $0.94 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Flagstar Bancorp Inc (NYSE:FBC) will post earnings per share of $0.94 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Flagstar Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.99 and the lowest is $0.89. Flagstar Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.72 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Flagstar Bancorp will report full year earnings of $3.44 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.41 to $3.46. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.71 to $3.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Flagstar Bancorp.

Get Flagstar Bancorp alerts:

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.07. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The business had revenue of $146.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Flagstar Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Flagstar Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.60.

FBC stock traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $37.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,696. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.27. Flagstar Bancorp has a 52 week low of $25.30 and a 52 week high of $40.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.30%.

In related news, CEO Alessandro Dinello purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.31 per share, with a total value of $37,310.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Mp Thrift Investments L.P. sold 900,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total value of $32,364,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 49.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FBC. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 58,375 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 6,678 shares during the period. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC acquired a new stake in Flagstar Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,870,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Flagstar Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $349,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 1.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,733 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.62% of the company’s stock.

Flagstar Bancorp Company Profile

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit.

Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Flagstar Bancorp (FBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Flagstar Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flagstar Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.