Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) to Post $0.97 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) to report $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Rush Enterprises’ earnings. Rush Enterprises reported earnings of $1.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 19.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Rush Enterprises will report full year earnings of $4.08 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $4.10. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.75. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Rush Enterprises.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 14.98%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RUSHA shares. ValuEngine downgraded Rush Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rush Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.

In other news, CFO Steven L. Keller sold 18,000 shares of Rush Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.98, for a total transaction of $791,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William M. Rusty Rush sold 23,657 shares of Rush Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total value of $1,060,070.17. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,737,223.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Rush Enterprises by 9.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 916,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,481,000 after buying an additional 81,700 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 634,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,495,000 after buying an additional 3,580 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 33.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 363,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,271,000 after acquiring an additional 90,204 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 9.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 324,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,864,000 after acquiring an additional 28,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA increased its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 1.7% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 321,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,415,000 after acquiring an additional 5,225 shares in the last quarter. 75.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Rush Enterprises stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $46.69. 2,756 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,305. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Rush Enterprises has a twelve month low of $32.06 and a twelve month high of $49.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.36.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 7th. Rush Enterprises’s payout ratio is presently 13.51%.

Rush Enterprises Company Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, Mitsubishi Fuso, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

