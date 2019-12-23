Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Software (SOW)

Posted by on Dec 23rd, 2019

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Software (ETR: SOW) recently:

  • 12/18/2019 – Software was given a new €30.00 ($34.88) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 12/18/2019 – Software was given a new €31.80 ($36.98) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 12/17/2019 – Software was given a new €34.00 ($39.53) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 12/17/2019 – Software was given a new €34.00 ($39.53) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 12/17/2019 – Software was given a new €36.00 ($41.86) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 12/12/2019 – Software was given a new €30.80 ($35.81) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 11/8/2019 – Software was given a new €34.00 ($39.53) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 11/5/2019 – Software was given a new €38.00 ($44.19) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 10/29/2019 – Software was given a new €34.00 ($39.53) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

SOW stock traded up €0.43 ($0.50) during midday trading on Monday, hitting €31.41 ($36.52). 129,070 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,805. Software AG has a one year low of €22.80 ($26.51) and a one year high of €35.22 ($40.95). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.34, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion and a PE ratio of 13.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €30.49 and its 200-day moving average price is €27.77.

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, and maintenance; and information (IT) services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Business Platform, Adabas & Natural, and Consulting. The company offers Adabas & Natural, a transaction processing platform that enables digital enterprises to leverage core systems in various ways; Alfabet for use in IT planning and portfolio management, as well as enterprise architecture management; Apama, a platform for streaming analytics and intelligent automated actions on fast-moving big data; and Architecture for Integrated Information Systems, a platform that makes processes transparent, controlled, manageable, and agile.

