Constellation Trading 12.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days (DAG)

Constellation (CURRENCY:DAG) traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. Constellation has a market capitalization of $13.00 million and $1.49 million worth of Constellation was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Constellation token can currently be bought for about $0.0142 or 0.00000187 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, Kucoin, Bilaxy and IDEX. During the last seven days, Constellation has traded 12.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00037999 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $467.49 or 0.06171983 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000488 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00029910 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001864 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002514 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0961 or 0.00001269 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000271 BTC.

About Constellation

Constellation (CRYPTO:DAG) is a token. Its launch date was May 24th, 2018. Constellation’s total supply is 3,711,998,690 tokens and its circulating supply is 915,175,988 tokens. Constellation’s official Twitter account is @conste11ation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Constellation is constellationlabs.io/blog . The Reddit community for Constellation is /r/constellation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Constellation is www.constellationlabs.io

Constellation Token Trading

Constellation can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Kucoin, HitBTC, Hotbit and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Constellation directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Constellation should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Constellation using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

