Aion Reaches Market Capitalization of $20.78 Million (AION)

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. Over the last week, Aion has traded up 5.8% against the dollar. One Aion token can currently be purchased for about $0.0573 or 0.00000755 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including RightBTC, Koinex, Radar Relay and Bilaxy. Aion has a total market cap of $20.78 million and $4.12 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002591 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013275 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00181380 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.44 or 0.01180823 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00025536 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00117271 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Aion

Aion launched on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 362,749,958 tokens. Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network . Aion’s official website is aion.network

Aion Token Trading

Aion can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, Kucoin, Kyber Network, Bancor Network, IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bilaxy, Radar Relay, Koinex, Binance, BitForex, Liqui, Ethfinex, RightBTC and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

