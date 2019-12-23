MonaCoin (MONA) Achieves Market Cap of $53.82 Million

MonaCoin (CURRENCY:MONA) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. One MonaCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.82 or 0.00010810 BTC on major exchanges including Zaif, Bleutrade, CryptoBridge and Livecoin. In the last seven days, MonaCoin has traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. MonaCoin has a total market capitalization of $53.82 million and approximately $892,586.00 worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7,578.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.75 or 0.01751716 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $195.76 or 0.02584454 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.00 or 0.00554214 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.16 or 0.00635839 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00010930 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00022273 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00054684 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.20 or 0.00385507 BTC.

About MonaCoin

MONA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for MonaCoin is monacoin.org . MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling MonaCoin

MonaCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbank, Upbit, Fisco, CryptoBridge, Bleutrade, Zaif, Livecoin, QBTC and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MonaCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MonaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

