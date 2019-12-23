Hiveterminal Token Price Hits $0.0016 on Major Exchanges (HVN)

Hiveterminal Token (CURRENCY:HVN) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. Hiveterminal Token has a total market cap of $641,315.00 and $4,229.00 worth of Hiveterminal Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Hiveterminal Token has traded 11.3% lower against the dollar. One Hiveterminal Token token can now be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Livecoin and HitBTC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002591 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013275 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00181380 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.44 or 0.01180823 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00025536 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00117271 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Hiveterminal Token Profile

Hiveterminal Token was first traded on July 3rd, 2017. Hiveterminal Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 410,288,182 tokens. The Reddit community for Hiveterminal Token is /r/hiveproject_net . Hiveterminal Token’s official Twitter account is @hiveproject_net . Hiveterminal Token’s official website is www.hiveterminal.com

Buying and Selling Hiveterminal Token

Hiveterminal Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, IDEX and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hiveterminal Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hiveterminal Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hiveterminal Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

