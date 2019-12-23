Flowchain One Day Trading Volume Tops $84,156.00 (FLC)

Flowchain (CURRENCY:FLC) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. Flowchain has a total market capitalization of $1.31 million and approximately $84,156.00 worth of Flowchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Flowchain has traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar. One Flowchain token can currently be bought for about $1.90 or 0.00025022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX and DigiFinex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Flowchain alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00037999 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $467.49 or 0.06171983 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000488 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00029910 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001864 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002514 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0961 or 0.00001269 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Flowchain Profile

Flowchain (CRYPTO:FLC) is a token. Its genesis date was September 20th, 2018. Flowchain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 690,073 tokens. Flowchain’s official Twitter account is @Fieldcoin . The official website for Flowchain is flowchain.co

Flowchain Token Trading

Flowchain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and DigiFinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flowchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flowchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Flowchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “FLCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Flowchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Flowchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.