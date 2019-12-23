Bitspace Price Tops $0.0001 (BSX)

Bitspace (CURRENCY:BSX) traded up 212.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. One Bitspace coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge and Graviex. Over the last seven days, Bitspace has traded 78.5% lower against the dollar. Bitspace has a market cap of $955.00 and $1.00 worth of Bitspace was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

1irstcoin (FST) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00024437 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00025199 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000759 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

C2C System (C2C) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Almeela (KZE) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001352 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003528 BTC.

Bitspace Coin Profile

Bitspace (CRYPTO:BSX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on March 19th, 2018. Bitspace’s total supply is 13,984,941 coins. Bitspace’s official Twitter account is @Bitspace_BSX and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitspace’s official website is bit-space.io.

Buying and Selling Bitspace

Bitspace can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitspace directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitspace should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitspace using one of the exchanges listed above.

