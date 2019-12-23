Brokerages Anticipate Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) to Post $0.33 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) to announce earnings per share of $0.33 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Acadia Realty Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.32. Acadia Realty Trust reported earnings per share of $0.34 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Acadia Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $1.42 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.42. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.43. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Acadia Realty Trust.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.21). Acadia Realty Trust had a net margin of 13.42% and a return on equity of 1.82%. The firm had revenue of $72.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.66 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE:AKR traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 655,927. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.75. Acadia Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $23.11 and a fifty-two week high of $29.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is an increase from Acadia Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.96%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKR. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at $77,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 11.6% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 114.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 251.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 6,975 shares in the last quarter.

Acadia Realty Trust Company Profile

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic urban and street-retail corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

