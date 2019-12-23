Alimera Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ALIM) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.38 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Alimera Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ALIM) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.38) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Alimera Sciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.45) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.32). The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Alimera Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($2.58) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.61) to ($2.55). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.97) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.04) to ($0.90). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Alimera Sciences.

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $12.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.75 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ALIM shares. B. Riley set a $30.00 price objective on Alimera Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alimera Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of Alimera Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Alimera Sciences in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.25.

ALIM stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.90. 275 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,923. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.66. Alimera Sciences has a 52-week low of $2.96 and a 52-week high of $18.15.

In other news, Director John Snisarenko bought 10,000 shares of Alimera Sciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.95 per share, with a total value of $49,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,500. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard S. Eiswirth, Jr. bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.21 per share, with a total value of $521,000.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 114,000 shares of company stock worth $595,270. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Alimera Sciences stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Alimera Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ALIM) by 13.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,128,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,414 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.59% of Alimera Sciences worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

About Alimera Sciences

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of prescription ophthalmic pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. It focuses on diseases affecting the back of the eye or retina. The company offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and could lead to severe vision loss and blindness.

