Analysts Anticipate Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.13 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) will announce sales of $1.13 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Continental Resources’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.10 billion and the highest is $1.16 billion. Continental Resources reported sales of $1.15 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Continental Resources will report full-year sales of $4.57 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.49 billion to $4.68 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $4.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.36 billion to $5.09 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Continental Resources.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.10. Continental Resources had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CLR shares. Citigroup lowered Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $55.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Continental Resources from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut Continental Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Continental Resources from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.76.

Shares of NYSE:CLR traded up $0.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.34. 26,865 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,814,119. Continental Resources has a fifty-two week low of $27.26 and a fifty-two week high of $52.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.32.

In other Continental Resources news, CEO Harold Hamm sold 579,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total value of $19,633,324.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 77.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Continental Resources by 252.6% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 85,734 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after purchasing an additional 61,418 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Continental Resources by 154.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,372,215 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $42,250,000 after buying an additional 832,702 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 138,508 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,265,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 5.3% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,177 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Full Sail Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 155.5% during the third quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 20,044 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 12,199 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.98% of the company’s stock.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

