Catchmark Timber Trust Inc (NYSE:CTT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $30.02 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Catchmark Timber Trust Inc (NYSE:CTT) will post sales of $30.02 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Catchmark Timber Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $31.10 million and the lowest is $28.11 million. Catchmark Timber Trust reported sales of $22.93 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 30.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Catchmark Timber Trust will report full year sales of $107.62 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $105.72 million to $108.70 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $109.50 million, with estimates ranging from $105.43 million to $111.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Catchmark Timber Trust.

Get Catchmark Timber Trust alerts:

Catchmark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $26.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.23 million. Catchmark Timber Trust had a negative return on equity of 48.74% and a negative net margin of 119.09%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CTT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Catchmark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Catchmark Timber Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Catchmark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

NYSE:CTT remained flat at $$11.49 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,975. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.65. Catchmark Timber Trust has a 1-year low of $6.71 and a 1-year high of $12.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $563.09 million, a PE ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 1.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th were issued a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 25th. Catchmark Timber Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -21.18%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Catchmark Timber Trust by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 132,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 20,244 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Catchmark Timber Trust by 80.6% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 51,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 23,090 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Catchmark Timber Trust by 2.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 601,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,286,000 after acquiring an additional 12,481 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new position in Catchmark Timber Trust in the second quarter worth $268,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Catchmark Timber Trust by 472.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 546,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,708,000 after purchasing an additional 450,684 shares during the last quarter. 81.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Catchmark Timber Trust Company Profile

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) is a pure play timberland REIT that strives to deliver consistent and predictable per-share cash flow growth through disciplined acquisitions, active management, sustainable harvests and well-timed real estate sales. Headquartered in Atlanta and focused exclusively on timberland ownership and management, CatchMark began operations in 2007 and owns interests in 1.6 million acres* of timberlands located in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas.

Further Reading: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Catchmark Timber Trust (CTT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Catchmark Timber Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catchmark Timber Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.