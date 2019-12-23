Shadow Token 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $39.00 (SHDW)

Shadow Token (CURRENCY:SHDW) traded 26% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 23rd. Shadow Token has a market capitalization of $174,684.00 and $39.00 worth of Shadow Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Shadow Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0250 or 0.00000329 BTC on exchanges including Waves Decentralized Exchange and YoBit. Over the last seven days, Shadow Token has traded 26% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002591 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013275 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00181380 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $89.44 or 0.01180823 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00025536 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00117271 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Shadow Token Profile

Shadow Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,000,000 tokens. Shadow Token’s official website is www.shadowera.com . Shadow Token’s official Twitter account is @iShadowEra and its Facebook page is accessible here

Shadow Token Token Trading

Shadow Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Waves Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shadow Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shadow Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Shadow Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

