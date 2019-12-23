SophiaTX (SPHTX) Price Tops $0.0012 on Top Exchanges

SophiaTX (CURRENCY:SPHTX) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. SophiaTX has a total market capitalization of $395,198.00 and $15,958.00 worth of SophiaTX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SophiaTX token can now be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges including Liquid, Bit-Z, Kucoin and Hotbit. During the last seven days, SophiaTX has traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00037999 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $467.49 or 0.06171983 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000488 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00029910 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001864 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002514 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0961 or 0.00001269 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000271 BTC.

SophiaTX Profile

SPHTX is a token. It was first traded on December 5th, 2017. SophiaTX’s total supply is 356,371,575 tokens and its circulating supply is 330,877,003 tokens. The Reddit community for SophiaTX is /r/SophiaTXproject . SophiaTX’s official Twitter account is @sophia_tx_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SophiaTX is www.sophiatx.com

Buying and Selling SophiaTX

SophiaTX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Liquid, Kucoin and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SophiaTX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SophiaTX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SophiaTX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

