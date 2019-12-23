The Voyager Token (VGX) Price Tops $0.0403

The Voyager Token (CURRENCY:VGX) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. The Voyager Token has a total market capitalization of $3.94 million and approximately $2.13 million worth of The Voyager Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, The Voyager Token has traded down 4.7% against the US dollar. One The Voyager Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0403 or 0.00000463 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including AirSwap, HitBTC, Kyber Network and Livecoin.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002591 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013275 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00181380 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $89.44 or 0.01180823 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00025536 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00117271 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About The Voyager Token

The Voyager Token’s genesis date was June 28th, 2017. The Voyager Token’s total supply is 222,295,208 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,621,898 tokens. The Voyager Token’s official Twitter account is @investvoyager and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for The Voyager Token is /r/Invest_Voyager/ . The Voyager Token’s official website is www.investvoyager.com

Buying and Selling The Voyager Token

The Voyager Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, IDEX, Radar Relay, Binance, AirSwap, CoinExchange, Kyber Network, Bithumb, Livecoin and Cobinhood. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Voyager Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Voyager Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase The Voyager Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

