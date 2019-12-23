Zacks: Analysts Expect Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) to Announce $0.29 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) to post $0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cabot Oil & Gas’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.35. Cabot Oil & Gas posted earnings per share of $0.55 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 47.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cabot Oil & Gas will report full-year earnings of $1.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $1.73. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $1.54. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cabot Oil & Gas.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $429.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.73 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 34.86% and a return on equity of 34.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS.

COG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 28th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Cabot Oil & Gas in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wolfe Research raised Cabot Oil & Gas from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Williams Capital set a $22.00 target price on Cabot Oil & Gas and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cabot Oil & Gas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.77.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 4,360.3% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 7,555,800 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $152,337,000 after purchasing an additional 7,386,400 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 37,033.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,314,487 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $99,061,000 after purchasing an additional 4,302,868 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 12.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,336,617 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $765,408,000 after purchasing an additional 3,708,150 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the third quarter worth about $43,843,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 701.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,710,585 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $47,625,000 after buying an additional 2,372,410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:COG traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,812,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,359,470. Cabot Oil & Gas has a 52-week low of $15.61 and a 52-week high of $27.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.99 and a 200-day moving average of $19.16.

About Cabot Oil & Gas

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 174,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

