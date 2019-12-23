-$0.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sophiris Bio Inc (NASDAQ:SPHS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Sophiris Bio Inc (NASDAQ:SPHS) to report earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Sophiris Bio’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.09) to ($0.04). Sophiris Bio reported earnings per share of ($0.10) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 30%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Sophiris Bio will report full year earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.21). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.25). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Sophiris Bio.

Sophiris Bio (NASDAQ:SPHS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07).

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright set a $2.80 price target on Sophiris Bio and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Sophiris Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

SPHS stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.35. The stock had a trading volume of 4,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,850. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.70. The firm has a market cap of $11.86 million, a PE ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 2.80. Sophiris Bio has a 12-month low of $0.34 and a 12-month high of $1.35.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sophiris Bio stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Sophiris Bio Inc (NASDAQ:SPHS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 59,469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.17% of Sophiris Bio at the end of the most recent reporting period. 11.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sophiris Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of urological diseases. The company's primary product candidate is PRX302, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treatment of lower urinary tract symptoms of benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), as well as for the treatment of localized low to intermediate risk prostate cancer.

