Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) to Post $0.29 EPS

Brokerages expect Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) to report earnings per share of $0.29 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Alteryx’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.30 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.27. Alteryx posted earnings of ($0.01) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3,000%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Alteryx will report full-year earnings of $0.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.61. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $1.52. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Alteryx.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.15. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 3.31% and a positive return on equity of 1.09%. The business had revenue of $103.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Alteryx from $140.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. DA Davidson cut their target price on Alteryx from $123.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Alteryx in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alteryx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Alteryx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.72.

NYSE AYX traded up $1.47 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.26. 325,562 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,823,764. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a current ratio of 5.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $101.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.05. The company has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -511.30, a P/E/G ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.08. Alteryx has a 1-year low of $48.34 and a 1-year high of $147.79.

In other news, CRO Robert Scott Jones sold 1,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $182,286.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher M. Lal sold 5,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total value of $665,059.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 113,470 shares of company stock valued at $11,452,467 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AYX. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Alteryx by 8.4% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Alteryx by 8.4% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier grew its stake in Alteryx by 0.3% during the second quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 63,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,888,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alteryx by 83.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Architects Inc increased its holdings in Alteryx by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. 70.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alteryx Company Profile

Alteryx, Inc operates a self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, and citizen data scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

